Horsham
Bee Gees drummer Colin Petersen will perform his The Best of the Bee Gees Show, at Horsham Town Hall at 8pm. Audience members can hear stories about the band and listen to some of their classic songs. People interested in the show can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/the-best-of-the-bee-gees-show-featuring-colin-smiley-peterson.
Thursday, June 23
Horsham
A Pimms and Painting event will take place at the Exchange Hotel on June 23 from 7pm to 9pm. The event allows individuals to paint and drink. Artist Abby Sleep will teach patrons how to paint a wattle blossom and creatives at any experience level are encouraged to come to the event. People interested in the event can visit: pimmsandpainting.com.au.
Sunday, June 19
Edenhope
Edenhope market will be at Henley Park from 10am to 1.30pm. Organisers are asking for more stallholders. People interested in being stallholders can contact: khanagirl@yahoo.com and individuals who are interested in the event can visit: westwimmera.vic.gov.au/Events/Events-Calendar/Edenhope-Market.
Sunday, June 26
Pomonal
Pomonal Public Hall and Rec Ground Committee of Management will be hosting a Pomonal Village Market event at Pomonal Community Hall from 9am to 1pm. Individuals can purchase items such as second-hand goods, antique china, glassware, and handmade craft items.
Saturday, June 18
Stawell
Musician Kailee Rose will perform at the Grampians Ale Works from 3pm. She has had previous experience headlining the Macedon Ranges Music Festival and Ballarat Begonia Festival in 2018. People interested in learning more about the event can visit: facebook.com/kaileerosemusic/.
Sunday, June 19
Horsham
Comedian Jimeoin will be performing at Horsham Town Hall from 8pm to 9.20pm. He has a wide appeal and a cheeky, no-gimmick, sense of humor that has his audiences in stitches across the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and Australia. People interested in the event can buy tickets at: hthpac.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/11727.
Saturday, June 18
Nhill
Nhill parkrun will be happening at 8am. The parkrun is a free, timed, five-kilometre event that is on every Saturday. People interested in the event can visit: rustbelt.com.au/events-calendar/day?date=2022-06-18.
