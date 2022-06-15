The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham grazier Bruce McIntosh took his western district cattle to Pakenham's market

Rob Muirhead
By Rob Muirhead
June 15 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SOLD: Bruce McIntosh, Bahm Farms, Horsham, has traditionally sold his western district cattle at Pakenham's store cattle sale.

Horsham grazier Bruce McIntosh chose to put forward his annual draft of 92 Angus cattle at Pakenham's store sale on Thursday in an effort to target multiple buyers and strong bidding.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Muirhead

Rob Muirhead

Journalist

Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.