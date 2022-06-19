The Wimmera Mail-Times

Wimmera netballers named for Vic Fury flag defence

By Matt Currill
Updated June 19 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 10:00pm
RETURN: Sacha McDonald will play for the Vic Fury. Picture: File

Wimmera netballing stars Sacha McDonald and Maggie Caris have been named in the Vic Fury squad that will look to defend its Australian National Championships title later this year.

