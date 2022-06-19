Wimmera netballers named for Vic Fury flag defence

Wimmera netballing stars Sacha McDonald and Maggie Caris have been named in the Vic Fury squad that will look to defend its Australian National Championships title later this year.
McDonald was vice-captain of the Fury side that won the grand final in 2019, before the last two editions were abandoned due to COVID-19.
The Edenhope Saint is returning from England where she helped the London Pulse to its first Vitality Superleague finals appearance in franchise history.
Caris has been part of the Fury pathway for several seasons and was named as Melbourne Vixens training partner earlier this year.
The 19-year-old is a member of North Ballarat's squad this year but coach Annie McCartin conceded she was unlikely to play in the BFNL due to her mountain of sporting commitments.
A multi-code talent, Caris made her AFLW debut for Melbourne at the start of the year.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
