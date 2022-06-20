The Wimmera Mail-Times

From controversy to the crown: the rise of Nature Strip

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
June 20 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CO-OWNERS: Frank Giampaolo, Craig Bennett, Geoffrey Dumesny, Craig Garland and the late David McCluskey in 2018. Picture: FILE

Nature Strip is on top of the world right now, but it's been a long journey to get there for the superstar racehorse.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.