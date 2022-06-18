Competition shaken up by big wins | HDFNL R9 report

It was a big weekend in the Horsham District League - and a big weekend means big wins. Some teams enjoyed massive percentage boosts, while others scored vital upsets to shake up the competition.
The biggest shake up came from Rupanyup's 33-point victory at Balmoral over the unbeaten Southern Roos, with the Panthers now on top of the competition.
The upset was thanks, in part, to a monstrous ten-goal second term from the Panthers, who stormed in front and never looked back.
Elliot Kelly, Andy Phelan and Daniel Schaper lead from the front as the Panthers clawed their way onto the top of the ladder, while the evergreen Peter Staude, Nick Pekin and Anthony Close made sure the Roos didn't go down without a fight.
Panthers co-coach Jack Musgrove kicked six, while Blake Turner kicked 5 in the win.
Another upset came in the form of Swifts coming out on top of an arm wrestle against the Bombers at Quantong.
It might not have been the prettiest game of football, but the Baggies came out swinging to snare an early lead, before holding off a late charge to emerge 21-point winners.
Swifts Jesse Portelli, Jaxon Healy and Joseph Martin were the named the sides' best, as they worked to trap the ball in the Swifts attacking half for much of the game.
Despite the Bombers classy ball movement, the home side was unable to break through the Baggies' defenses, and it was only accurate kicking that kept them in the match.
Meanwhile, Kalkee grabbed the Rams by the horns to win by an eye-popping 146-points.
The Kees booted 32 goals to crack the double ton, with forward Jayden Kuhne kicking 13 majors alone.
Kuhne, Jasper Gunn and Douglas Grining were named the Kees best, as Kalkee played a fast-paced handball game.
The Kees frenetic pace and pressure didn't allow the Rams to use their kicking to control the game, and allowed the visitors to overwhelm the home side early.
Edenhope-Apsley defeated Kaniva-Leeor by 133-points, as star forward Matt Butler added another 13 goals to his goalkicking tally, making it 63 goals from 7 games played.
Not to be outdone, Jeparit-Rainbow outshone Taylors Lake by 153-points in a one-sided affair at Rainbow.
The Storm held the Lakers scoreless in the first term, and didn't seem troubled for the rest of the match, as Jay Kirwood booted 10 goals to be named best on ground.
Elsewhere, an inaccurate Laharum overcame a challenge from Pimpinio to lodge their third win of the season.
Jarrod Kemp, Hayden De Graaf and Joel Pymer were the Demons' best, while Jack Baird, Ben Clyne and Brock Hamerston kept the Tigers in with a sniff.
In the netball, Laharum have put their season back on track with a 57-point win over the Tigers.
Kalkee has continued its ominous form with a 21-point win over the Rams at Natimuk.
Noradjuha-Quantong have likewise strengthened its finals bid with a 24-point win over Swifts at home.
Harrow-Balmoral demolished Rupanyup by 66-points, while Kaniva-Leeor and Edenhope-Apsley played out a thriller, with the Saints coming out on top by just 6 points.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
