CRIME is on the rise in Horsham, with the most common offence remaining breach of family violence order, new data has revealed.
The Crime Statistics Agency published crime figures for the year ending in March 2022 on Thursday, June 16.
The number of criminal incidents for the Horsham local government area rose by 9.2 per cent compared with the previous year, from 1472 in 2021 to 1608 in 2022.
Of the region's criminal incidents, 48.8 per cent resulted in charges laid, 22.2 per cent resulted in no charges and 29 per cent remained unsolved.
The most common offence type was breach of a family violence order, at 181, followed by criminal damage, breach bail conditions, theft and common assault.
Despite being the top crime, breach of family violence order saw a decrease from the year ending in March 2021.
However, criminal damage, breach bail conditions, theft and common assault all saw a rise from the previous year.
The household remained the most common area for crimes to be committed, followed by streets and units.
Retail incidents saw an increase, from 19 in the previous year to 44 in the year ending in March 2022.
In surrounding areas, Yarriambiack saw a decrease in criminal incidents by 8.7 per cent - from 333 in the year ending in March 2021 to 304. The most common offence was criminal damage.
Crime in Hindmarsh rose by 5.9 per cent and crime in West Wimmera rose by 23.8 per cent. The most common offence was criminal damage and theft, respectively.
Across the state, There were 470,405 criminal offences recorded in Victoria for the year ending March 2022, representing a decrease of 11.5 per cent from the same twelve-month period in 2021.
This represents the lowest number of criminal offences committed in the year ending March since 2015.
The number of youth offenders decreased by 8 per cent year-on-year, and was down around 10 per cent from five years ago.
This figure also represents the lowest numbers of youth offenders since CSA data holding commenced.
Victoria police deputy commissioner of Regional Operations Rick Nugent said the reduction in crimes across the state was pleasing to see and showcased the importance of early intervention programs.
"It's incredibly pleasing to see crime continue to reduce not only year-on-year, but from the levels, we saw pre-pandemic as well," he said.
"Importantly, we are seeing a reduction in the number of victims in our community and the number of people offending, particularly in relation to youth - this shows our collaboration with external partners to implement early intervention initiatives is making an impact and diverting young people away from crime.
"It's positive to see a reduction in serious crimes that have long-lasting impacts such as home burglaries and robberies - we know the impact these crimes have on how safe people feel in their own homes and neighbourhoods and we will continue to do everything we can to disrupt this offending."
