Demons scorching the competition | West Vic Female Football

Horsham continues to excell in both the Senior and Under 18 competitions in the Western Victoria Female Football League.
In the senior women's competition, Horsham have opened up a two-win lead over the rest of the league.
The Demons currently sit on 10 wins and just one loss, with a monstrous percentage of 367.48; more than 100 points above second placed Hamilton.
On Sunday, Horsham faced Warrnambool Blues and enjoyed a comfortable 51-point victory; winning 9.10 (64) to 2.1 (13).
The Demons snatched the lead early, kicking 3.5 in the opening term, before an arm wrestle in the second quarter.
The home side managed to outscore the Demons, however four unanswered goals in the third term snuffed out any hopes the Kangaroos had.
With the win, the Demons cemented their hold on the top of the table.
Jessica Cannane, Jami Luhrs and Ashlea Bylsma were named Horsham's best, while Jess Ballinger, Liv Jones and Kate McLean led the goalkicking with two goals each.
Likewise, in the Under 18 competition, Horsham outmatched Terang-Mortlake by 50 points, triumphing 10.10 (70) to 3.2 (20).
For the first three quarters the Demons dominated the game, capitalising on chances and scoring freely before the home side fought back in the final term, kicking two goals to none.
Jedah Huf, Ailish Heard and Madeleine Huggins were the Demons' standouts in a team performance, with four players kicking two goals.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
