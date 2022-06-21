The Wimmera Mail-Times

Indigenous history inspires special performance for Art Is... festival

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 21 2022 - 9:00am
CONCERT: Danny Walsh Banned performing at the Winter Warmer event for the 2021 Art Is... festival. Picture: SADIE MORRELL/ 4TH PERSPECTIVE

A new song set to debut at Horsham's Concert for the Earth will retell the tragic story of a Wimmera indigenous historical figure.

