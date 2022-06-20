The Wimmera Mail-Times
Survivor of WA serial killer says women must be given space to speak up

By Hazel Bradley
June 20 2022 - 10:00am
SURVIVOR: Wendy with dog Maisie, who along with husband Tim, provided much support through the years of Bradley Edwards's trial

A 72-year-old grandmother, one of three women who survived attacks from Claremont serial killer Bradley Edwards, has written a book encouraging women to speak up if they have been a victim of violence.

