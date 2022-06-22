The Wimmera Mail-Times

Ben Hobbs given Rising Star nomination after brilliant performance against the Saints in Spud's Game

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
June 22 2022 - 9:00am
STAR RISING: Horsham's Ben Hobbs has enjoyed a stellar run after debuting in round five. Picture: ESSENDON FC

Horsham export Ben Hobbs has received the AFL's Rising Star nomination for round 14, after a brilliant performance during Essendon's win over the Saints.

