Horsham export Ben Hobbs has received the AFL's Rising Star nomination for round 14, after a brilliant performance during Essendon's win over the Saints.
Bombers coach Ben Rutten told the playing group about Hobbs' nomination on Monday afternoon.
"It was pretty good to hear it from Truck (Ben Rutten) and to have the boys get around me," Hobbs said.
"Really I was just happy to be a part of the win and to be playing AFL footy at the moment."
Lining up against the Saints for Spud's Game on Friday, June 17, the Bombers pulled off one of the upsets of the year, dominating St Kilda across all facets of the game to win by 35-points.
In the match, Hobbs racked up 22 disposals, five marks and two tackles in a spirited performance from the young gun.
"A lot of people from back home have been watching and it has been pretty cool to be able to play," he said.
"Hopefully now we can start to turn the season around and have a good back end of the season."
Hobbs was selected by Essendon with pick 13 in the 2021 AFL national draft and has flourished in his first year at the club, not missed a game since debuting in round five.
Used initially by coach Ben Rutten as a high-half forward, an injury to superstar Darcy Parish has allowed Hobbs to enjoy more game time in his preferred position in the midfield.
Hobbs' class was evident before he was even drafted, as the midfield bull was named Vic Country captain in 2021.
"It was pretty hard going from not playing much footy the past couple of years to now playing a lot of footy every week," Hobbs said.
"In that aspect it has been hard but having a full pre-season really helped me get ready for AFL footy."
The gritty midfielder has averaged 15.7 disposals a game in the sport's top tier and just under five marks, kicking five goals from nine starts and notching solid performances along the way.
Hobbs is the second Bomber to receive a Rising Star nomination this season after Nic Martin's monstrous 27-disposal, five-goal debut against Geelong in round one.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
