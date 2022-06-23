Kalkee building, Swifts to host Saints | HDFNL R10 preview

After last week's ladder-shaking clashes, round 10 appears at first glance as an isle of calm - but don't be deceived, it's still jam-packed with intriguing matchups.
The game of the round in the football looms as Harrow-Balmoral host Jeparit-Rainbow in another possible finals-shaping encounter.
The previously unbeaten Southern Roos were left to lick their wounds after falling short against the Panthers and will look to reclaim top spot, while the Storm will see the Panthers' win as a chance to leapfrog their rivals.
In another cracking matchup, the Swifts have a chance to continue their momentum with a win over a fellow top six side when they take on Edenhope-Apsley at North Park.
The Saints and Swifts are in remarkably similar positions, sitting level on five wins apiece, with both sides' losses coming from the same four sides.
Meanwhile, Laharum head to Kaniva to take on the Cougars in what looks to be an tantalising proposition for fans.
The Demons could extend their winning streak to three on the trot, however standing in their way is Kaniva-Leeor, who will see it as a very winnable game.
Elsewhere, Noradjuha-Quantong host Taylors Lake. With their premiership aspirations on the ropes, it's a chance for the Bombers to put a much-needed win away.
However the Lakers are searching for their first win of the season and will smell a chance to snatch victory.
The ladder-leading Rupanyup host Natimuk, while fellow finals fancies Kalkee host the Tigers to round out the rest of the round.
In the netball, Harrow-Balmoral's clash with Jeparit-Rainbow again looks to be one of the matches of the round.
The Southern Roos and Storm sit fourth and fifth on the ladder respectively, with six wins apiece setting up a thrilling encounter in Harrow.
Kaniva-Leeor face a test of their mettle against reigning premiers Laharum, who will look to recapture their incredible best after chinks have been exposed in the Demons' armour this season.
Rupanyup's search for its first win of the season will continue against Natimuk, who will look to arrest a form slump and five-loss streak.
Edenhope-Apsley have a chance to build on a five-game winning streak when the Saints head to Stawell to face Swifts.
Finally, ladder-leaders Kalkee host Pimpino, giving the young Tigers a chance to prove themselves against the competition's current best.
All in all, it will be another cracking weekend of sport across the Horsham District league.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
