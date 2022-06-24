The Wimmera Mail-Times

Biodiversity, junior Victorian Landcare Grants open across Victoria

June 24 2022 - 2:00am
WADING THROUGH: Ecology Australia's Jennifer Murrell and Chris Bloink in Mount Cole Creek at Warrak. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford has announced the 2022 Victorian Landcare Grants and the 2022 Junior Landcare and Biodiversity Grants are both open for applications.

