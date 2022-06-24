Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford has announced the 2022 Victorian Landcare Grants and the 2022 Junior Landcare and Biodiversity Grants are both open for applications.
Schools, kindergartens, pre-schools, childcare centres, and youth groups are eligible to share in $450,000 of junior Landcare and biodiversity grants.
The Victorian Landcare Grants are worth up to $20,000 and fund on-ground projects that protect and enhance the environment.
Victorian State Government officials hope the grants will increase volunteer numbers for Landcare groups in the state and encourage young people to protect the environment.
Ms Pulford said the grants would help Landcare groups across Victoria.
"These grants will help volunteers and youth across Victoria restore and improve habitats for our native plants and animals," she said.
"We know Victorians love being out in nature - and we are investing to ensure our precious and unique environment can be enjoyed by future generations.
"This funding will assist our hard-working volunteers, community groups, and youth."
In the past year, Landcare groups received more than 50 project grants and 34 groups were supported under State Government grants.
Last year, Grampians Landcare group Project Platypus also received $100,000 of Federal Government funding under a Murray-Darling Healthy Rivers Program to improve Mount Cole Creek.
Project Platypus members planted 10,000 plants to stabilise creek banks and provide habitats for native wildlife.
People interested in learning more about the 2022 Victorian Landcare Grants and the 2022 Junior Landcare and Biodiversity Grants can visit environment.vic.gov.au/grants.
