Wimmera students attend Western Victorian Careers Expo 2022

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 23 2022 - 7:00am
STUDENTS from across greater western Victoria gathered at the Wimmera Events Centre in Longerenong on Tuesday, June 21, to attend the Western Victorian Careers Expo, which returned to its in-person format.

