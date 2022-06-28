Award-winning journalist Rebecca Morse was invited to the Grampians to help profile the Horsham region to the key Adelaide and South Australian market.
This initiative is delivered in partnership with Grampians Tourism and Horsham Rural City Council to help raise the profile of Horsham and the Grampians region and to promote the area as a holiday destination.
Mrs Morse, with husband James Wakelin and their three children, embarked on the five-hour journey to Horsham with an action-packed trip planned.
Since 2020 Mrs Morse has co-hosted SAFM's breakfast show Bec, Cosi & Lehmo, which led her to receive industry recognition with the Best New Talent prize at the 2019 Australian Commercial Radio Awards.
In 2005 she was a finalist in the Walkley Awards for excellence in Australian Journalism and named South Australian Journalist of the Year in the SA Media Awards.
"It was a great family road trip, there was plenty to do," Mrs Morse said.
"I think South Australians would be surprised that it is only a five-hour drive.
"When they think of Victoria, they think Melbourne, and it would be an eight-hour drive in the car, but we broke up the drive with lunch at Keith and then we stopped at Dimboola at the Pink Lake.
"By the time we had two stops it made the trip pretty easy for us and the kids."
Mrs Morse was a presenter for Adelaide's 10 News First bulletin for 14 years from 2006-2020 and has cemented herself as a highly-respected personality within South Australia's broadcast media industry.
The family first visited the Horsham Silo art by Sam Bates, which depicts the little-known local story of Yanggendyinanyuk, a Wotjobaluk warrior's story of leadership, resilience and legacy.
Horsham Rural City Council mayor Cr Robyn Gulline then met with the award-winning journalist at the Capital Bistro to discuss her visit.
"It was great meeting Robyn (Gulline), she shared a bit of her experience and knowledge of the region with us," Ms Morse said.
"She (Cr Gulline), like my husband, came from a farming background so they just talked about farming, which was funny."
Mrs Morse and her family then enjoyed a meal at Horsham's Rooh Indian Contemporary Restaurant Bar.
"We had some amazing meals at Rooh, the food was so good," she said.
The following day, Mrs Morse visited Horsham's Public Art and Heritage Trail (including Horsham Regional Art Gallery).
"We saw the Norman Lindsay exhibition at the Horsham Regional Art Gallery and I thought it was really beautiful, I was really impressed by that," Mrs Morse said.
Following the visit to the art gallery, Morse made her way to Gulgurn Manja Shelter (meaning hands of young people), a rock shelter at the northern tip of the Grampians (Gariwerd) National Park.
The paintings include bars, emu tracks and handprints, only found in this area.
"The kids really enjoyed themselves at Gulgurn Manja, it was a beautiful place to visit," she explained.
Mrs Morse then made the 4.2km hike to the Lower Waterfalls of Gar.
"I have to admit, they weren't super keen about doing the hike, but they absolutely loved the waterfall when we got there," she said.
"It was a two hour round trip which was actually the perfect amount of time for kids."
Next on the itinerary was a visit to Rosehaven Farm, which offers a tour of farm life and provides a sensory experience for visitors of all ages.
"Rosehaven Farm was a great place to visit for families," Mrs Morse said.
"We got to feed alpacas, miniature donkeys and sheep, which was a lot of fun for the kids.
"They loved the miniature donkeys, they want to adopt one now."
To round out their day, Mrs Morse and her family were treated to a "really beautiful" meal at baa 3400.
"We then roasted some marshmallows out by the fire. That was a really personalised experience for us as well," she said.
Before driving back to Adelaide, Mrs Morse visited the Giant Koala at Dadswell Bridge before venturing out to Barangaroo Wines for lunch.
"Barangaroo Wines was a real culinary highlight where we had meat along with a grazing platter," Mrs Morse said.
"The staff were super friendly, talking us through all of the wine varieties."
Mrs Morse said she would be back in the region and highly recommended the Grampians as a family-friendly tourist destination.
"We would certainly be back for another family holiday," she said.
"The Beehive Falls hike was closed, so we want to come back and do one more hike.
"The main thing for us was everywhere we went everyone was really friendly and welcoming and proud of their region, which was really great to see."
