The Wimmera Mail-Times

Award winning journalist Rebecca Morse visits Horsham

JH
By James Halley
June 28 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Award-winning journalist Rebecca Morse was invited to the Grampians to help profile the Horsham region to the key Adelaide and South Australian market.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.