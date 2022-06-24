Top three tighten grip on ladder | Wimmera Hockey R7 report

Players, officials and spectators enjoyed perfect mild winter weather for the seventh round of the Wimmera Hockey Association season on Saturday at Warracknabeal's Anzac Park, and there were several unexpected results.
The top three teams in the Open competition all recorded wins that have firmed their grip on places in the upper half of the ladder, but other than the undefeated Tigers, none of the others are yet assured of a place in the finals and must continue to perform.
The Kaniva Cobras retained their grip on second place with a comfortable win over the Horsham Hurricanes after setting up the victory with a dominant first quarter that yielded three goals.
Whilst the play became more even as the game progressed, the Cobras increased their lead by one more goal in each of the following quarters, but the Hurricanes could only claw back one in the final quarter.
The Warrack Hoops remain in third place after holding off a determined Nhill Rangers. Two goals in the second quarter and another in the third established the three-goal winning margin, but as they have done throughout the season, the Rangers fought out the match and the Hoops had to fight hard to earn each scoring opportunity.
Unfortunately, the Dimboola Burras forfeited their match to the Yanac Tigers, who remain undefeated on top of the ladder, and although the Burras are in fifth place, they remain a threat to the teams above them and are still very much in the mix to play finals.
The Horsham Jets became the first to defeat Kaniva this season in the Women's division with a two- goal to one win. After the Kaniva forwards missed an early opportunity to score from a solid square pass, the Jets soon recorded their first goal to take the lead by quarter time.
Even play in the second quarter saw both teams create scoring opportunities, but both defences were up to the challenge and repelled all attempts, and the scoreline remained unchanged at the long break.
More of the same in the third quarter set up an exciting last period of play, which yielded one goal each, giving the Jets' the win.
In the other Women's match, Warrack earned their first points on the field this season, hanging on for a one-all draw with the Nhill Thunderbirds. The home team took the lead early in the second quarter, and after the Nhill team replied in the third, it set up another tight final quarter which, after seventeen minutes of even play, ended with no further scoring making the match only the second tied game this season.
In the Under 16 competition, the young Kaniva Raiders earned their first win for 2022 at the expense of the Horsham Bombers, and the Nhill Leopards moved up into second place on the ladder with a win over the Warracknabeal Revengers.
