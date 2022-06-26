The Wimmera Mail-Times

Nhill's Beau Taylor impresses in debut Finke Desert Race performance

Alex Blain
Alex Blain
Updated June 26 2022 - 6:01am, first published 6:00am
ALL SMILES: Beau Taylor celebrates after a successful debut in the Finke Desert Race. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Wimmera racer Beau Taylor has crossed an item off his bucket list and had the experience of a lifetime when he competed in the Finke Desert Race.

