Creatures from across the animal kingdom were out and about on Thursday, June 23, for Holy Trinity Lutheran College's Wild About Animals Day.
For a gold coin donation students were invited to come dressed as their favourite animal, with all of the money raised to go towards Horsham PAWS.
Advertisement
In all, $418.65 was raised across the junior school for the pet shelter.
Foundation to year two students were also asked to bring their favourite teddy bear as part of a school-wide teddy bear picnic event.
Students in years three to six also participated in an animal-themed scavenger hunt.
READ MORE:
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.