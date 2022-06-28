The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham College receives new solar panel system under State Government's program

June 28 2022 - 2:00am
FUNDING: Horsham College officials will receive an 86 KW solar panel system under the program. Picture: FILE

Western Victoria Jaala Pulford has announced Horsham College will receive a new solar panel system under round two of the State Government's Greener Government School Buildings program.

