Western Victoria Jaala Pulford has announced Horsham College will receive a new solar panel system under round two of the State Government's Greener Government School Buildings program.
Horsham College is one of 36 schools to receive the funding and school officials will receive an 86 KW solar panel system under the program.
Advertisement
State Government officials believe once the solar panel systems have been installed more than $2.5 million of electricity bills will be saved per year for schools around the state that are involved in the program.
Read More:
Minister for Education James Merlino said State Government leaders were focused on sustainable energy.
"We're taking action to make our schools more sustainable so we can all do our bit for the environment," he said.
Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford said the new solar panel system would be beneficial for Horsham College to reduce electricity bills for the school.
"Not only will the environment benefit from this program - installing a solar panel system at Horsham College will help reduce their power bills," she said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.