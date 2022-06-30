WEST Wimmera Shire Council is seeking feedback on a plan to revamp play spaces across the town of Edenhope.
Council has released draft plans for feedback, which include Edenhope's Apex Park, Lake Wallace Foreshore, Lions Park, Henley Park and Anne Street Playground.
The draft plans are part of the Edenhope Playspaces Masterplan - a long-term site plan which looks to guide future investment and provide a tool to advocate for grant funding in the future.
West Wimmera chief executive David Bezuidenhout said the draft designs for the playspaces were based on feedback the council had received from the community earlier in the year.
"These draft plans encompass big picture thinking and are based on the community's aspirations and needs," he said.
"We now want to know what the community thinks about these designs - what they like and what they don't like.
"This is an exciting opportunity for Edenhope, and we look forward to continuing to work with the community on this project."
Residents can view the draft plans, and submit feedback forms online at westwimmera.vic.gov.au/Have-Your-Say/Edenhope-Playspaces-Master-Plan.
Hardcopies of the plan are also available for viewing at the Edenhope Customer Service Centre.
There will be a community consultation session at the Edenhope and District Community Centre on June 23 from 3.45pm to 4.45pm.
This will be a drop-in session, where people can view the draft plans and chat to Council staff about the project.
Once the community consultation period has ended, the draft plans will be presented to councillors for endorsement.
Council will then start looking at funding opportunities for the project.
