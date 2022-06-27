The Horsham Hornets junior coaching team is ready to get the season underway, after completing its first sessions on Sunday, June 26.
Hornets coaching stalwarts Scott Benbow (Girls Under 14A), Matt Lovel (Boys Under 18) and Beck McIntyre (Girls Under 18), will be joined by a number of returning faces.
Ryan Pfitzner and Glen Taylor will take the reins on the Boys Under 12 side, with Briana Farr and Aari Mellington to coach the Girls Under 12A and B sides respectively.
Matt Grace and Brent Barclay will coach Boys Under 14A and B, while Scott Benbow will be joined by daughter Kody as an assistant to coach Girls Under 14A.
It's a really good group of coaches; they're all about Horsham basketball, which is fantastic.- Scott Benbow
Cam Bruce and Feb Lauricella will coach the Hornets' Under 16 Boys sides, with Dave Groten and Jacqui Monroe coaching the Girls Under 16 teams.
Hornets' coaching coordinator Scott Benbow said the junior coaches were excited for the season ahead.
"It's a really good group of coaches; they're all about Horsham basketball, which is fantastic," Benbow said.
"Not only that, they like coaching kids, which is even better too, because kids can be tough."
The coaching group is diverse, a great mix of new and experienced, Benbow told the Wimmera Mail-Times.
"We tried to put an experienced coach in every group to mentor the new ones coming through. That's the way to do it.
"I've been in the junior program for a while, but I'll just sort of keep moving between that whatever side comes up.
"There's no brand new coaches there, but we've got a couple of first year coaches that have come back, so really, really inexperienced coaches that have just shown a real passion for coaching."
The Hornets conducted an interview process in deciding the lineup.
"We conducted the interviews over the last two weeks and they got formalized on Tuesday (June 21) at our board meeting," Benbow said.
The 'Rep Ready' session was the first step in the lead up to official tryouts to decide the linup for the Hornets' junior teams.
We will get into a nice report. He's just getting the kids who haven't seen what the squad program looks through some drills and getting them ready for the trials to come."
The interest and numbers on Sunday were promising, Benbow said, noting it wasn't just interested players who turned up.
"We were flat out all day.... we held our first parents' information session and packed out half a stand," Benbow said.
Tryouts will follow soon, with the Hornets senior coaches also to be announced in the coming weeks.
The Hornets enjoyed a successful 2021-22 season across all levels, and will hope to replicate that success again this season.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
