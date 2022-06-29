The Wimmera Mail-Times

Rotary Club of Horsham East welcomes Jim Delahunty as its incoming president

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated June 29 2022 - 4:30am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRESIDENT: Incoming president Jim Delahunty will replace former president Pam Clarke. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

THE Rotary Club of Horsham East has announced its new president last week at Coughlin Park Bowls Club.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.