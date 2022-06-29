THE Rotary Club of Horsham East has announced its new president last week at Coughlin Park Bowls Club.
More than 60 Rotary members, patrons, and Horsham Rural City Council councillor David Bowe welcomed incoming president Jim Delahunty.
Mr Delahunty will replace former president Pam Clarke who was thanked during the event for her service.
Horsham Plaza manager Allison Roberts was also praised for her support of the club.
Rotary Club of Horsham East secretary Robyn Lardner said Mrs Roberts had made a significant contribution to the club.
Ms Lardner said Rotary Club of Horsham East members had helped Horsham Plaza officials with numerous events.
"If she needs help with getting Christmas decorations installed or dismantled Allison gets us to assist her," she said.
Rotary Club of Horsham East members over the past 12 months have raised more than $16,000 for charities and charitable organisations.
Ms Lardner said Rotary Club of Horsham East had donated money to numerous organisations this year.
"This year we have donated money to Wimmera Hospice, Royal Flying Doctors Victoria, and The Horsham Cemetery Trust," she said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
