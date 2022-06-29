FROM a casual chat on the way to an rugby league game to now coordinating through the administration to get a club up and running - passionate rugby league players and supporters have had the green tick of approval to officially announce Stawell's newest club the Stawell Mountaineers.
At the head of the 'brain-child' are Lachlan Eckert and Taylor Langwell - two passionate rugby fans and former players who are excited to bring the sport back to the community and also offer another driver to bring people to the region.
Through their research, the new club are predicting it will be the first league club in Stawell for about 10 years since the disbandment of the Stawell Devils.
"There are a lot of people in Stawell, particularly some who have come here just for work, that have grown up living and breathing rugby," Mr Eckert said.
"I played union for about four years. I wasn't anything too special. I enjoyed it. I started in South Australia and then went to New Zealand and played a bit over there while I was there for seven years. I haven't played for a long time. Life takes over. But when I came to Stawell and I heard a few people talking about it I thought why not."
Alongside Mr Eckert, Mr Langwell has a wealth of experience playing the sport.
"I played for North Auckland 'reps' in New Zealand which would be equivalent to playing in a western Victorian team," he said.
"I played Auckland Merit, which would be equivalent to playing for Victoria.
"I played league for the last 12 years and union from a little boy. I moved out to the country hoping there would be something out here, but there wasn't. So I've had that itch for the last three years to play."
Mr Eckert said there were about 40 people who have expressed an interest in playing so far, with others interested in seeing how the club will progress.
"We've got a poll going and about 28 have said they would play which is pretty close to being able to submit two teams," Mr Eckert said. "With 40 who have said they were interested, there would be some of those who might not have the best English skills and we need to chat to them in person to find out if they want to play so we anticipate the number might grow from 28. We've had a lot of interest from juniors as well."
The Mountaineers will be the only team in the Wimmera region, with the Horsham Panthers last playing in 2019.
Mr Langwell said a professional approach would be taken on game day and training sessions.
"We want to create a family sense as well - lots of the players will have come from the Islands and are here by themselves," he said. "A sense of community will be really important for them."
Mr Eckert said the club was still on the lookout for people to jump on board and help out at the new club.
"There is still a lot of roles that we need to fill," he said. "We found out the Limestone Coast play in the summer and their first game is September 17.
"We had a meeting with the other teams, NRL Victoria and NRL SA to put our hand up lightly to say we would be interested in playing this season but we've got a lot to do to get that sorted.
"We were pretty much told we were playing. Now we are officially affiliated the next step is to look into sponsors and supporters to help with some of the start-up costs to help reach our September 17 deadline."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
