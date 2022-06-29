The Wimmera Mail-Times

Affiliation approved: Stawell to call home to new rugby league club Stawell Mountaineers to play in Limestone Coast season

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
June 29 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY: Lachlan Eckert and Taylor Langwell are excited for the Stawell Mountaineers to provide an option for rugby league players. Picture: CASSANDRA LANGLEY

FROM a casual chat on the way to an rugby league game to now coordinating through the administration to get a club up and running - passionate rugby league players and supporters have had the green tick of approval to officially announce Stawell's newest club the Stawell Mountaineers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Langley

Cassandra Langley

Journalist

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.