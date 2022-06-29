Yarriambiack residents trial new four-bin system

RESIDENTS in Minyip, Murtoa and Beulah are now using purple-lidded glass bins, as Yarriambiack Shire Council trials a new four-bin collection system being implemented across the state.
The trial commenced at the start of June, which includes an additional bin for glass on top of existing waste and recycling bins.
Yarriambiack Shire Council chief executive Tammy Smith said the trial would act as a way to assist implementation of the new system and address any gaps in the system prior to state-wide implementation.
"During the trial months of implementation, the current fortnightly mixed recycling kerbside collection will become a four-weekly service, with mixed recycling and glass alternating each fortnight," she said.
"In addition, there will also be drop-off points at our transfer station network for rural customers who do not receive a kerbside service and for those residents who need to empty their bins more frequently during the trial period."
This comes as regional shires across the state push to implement a four-bin kerbside system, a requirement for all local government areas by 2030 under the Victorian government's Recycling Victoria: a new economy policy.
The policy stipulates a standardised four-bin system which will cover household rubbish, mixed recycling, food and garden organics and glass, with an aim to improve recycling efficiency further down the line.
The recycling plan also calls for a cash for cans scheme, beginning in 2023, which will reimburse Victorians 10 cents for returning empty cans, bottles and cartons.
Yarriambiack Shire Council received funding through Sustainability Victoria to establish the glass kerbside collection service, as well as additional funding to process the glass with a crusher located at the Warracknabeal Transfer Station.
Ms Smith said council would be monitoring residents' responses to the new system to best work out a timetable to implement the system across the shire.
"By retaining the existing timeframe of recycling collection, we have been able to introduce the new glass service without increasing the cost for residents," she said.
"We understand that there are concerns in the community regarding extending the mixed recycling collection from fortnightly to four-weekly. We will be monitoring the collections in the coming months to assess how well this timetable works for all residents.
"We'd like to remind residents that this is a trial and we are reviewing the situation and schedule of collections in the coming months.
"The aim of the circular economy is to get a more reliable system that will help maximise household recycling. We want to ensure that the new system meets the needs of our community."
Council will be collecting feedback from residents from the end of August on the effectiveness of the four-weekly rotation of recycling collection services and the introduction of the purple glass recycling bin.
Feedback will be collected through an online form through Council's website, along with hard copies available at Council's Customer Service Office and Gateway BEET.
A page dedicated to the implementation of a glass recycling collection service has been set up on Council's website.
For more information visit https://www.yarriambiack.vic.gov.au or contact Council's Waste and Sustainability Coordinator La Vergne Lehmann on llehmann@yarriambiack.vic.gov.au or (03) 5398 0100.
