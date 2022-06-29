The Wimmera Mail-Times

Four bin kerbside system begins trial in Yarriambiack

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 29 2022 - 10:00pm
Yarriambiack residents trial new four-bin system

RESIDENTS in Minyip, Murtoa and Beulah are now using purple-lidded glass bins, as Yarriambiack Shire Council trials a new four-bin collection system being implemented across the state.

