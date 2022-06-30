A key Wimmera development group is calling for increased investment in medium-density housing to help fix some of the region's housing woes.
The Wimmera Development Association has published its 2022 Housing Blueprint - a document that plots Wimmera housing trends across the next four years and proposes possible solutions to issues the region faces.
Among one of the report's key findings was a need for the region to offer a more diverse mix of housing options.
Wimmera Development Association executive director and housing taskforce committee member Chris Sounness said in 2020 the Wimmera Southern Mallee had an average occupancy of 2.2 people, despite 75 per cent of the region's houses having three or more bedrooms.
"There is an overwhelming need to diversify the region's housing stock to reflect the changing home occupancy statistics, as reported within our Housing Blueprint," he said.
"Medium density housing provides some significant opportunities to enhance the region's growth, livability and economic strength.
"There are many family-sized homes in the region that are currently occupied by one or two people, they may be retirees or young single business people. The size and architecture of these homes may not necessarily suit current and changing lifestyle requirements, although occupancy in many cases is likely to be driven by a potential lack of smaller suitable options."
The report found 7 per cent of all houses in the Wimmera Southern Mallee to be medium-density - with the housing task force calling for a targeted increase by 3 per cent by 2031.
Mr Sounness said the report recommended a review by the state government into small-town planning processes, to encourage medium-density housing development.
"The provision of smaller townhouse-sized housing, in addition to the larger housing available all adds to the region's attractiveness and livability," he said.
"We want to be able to offer potential new residents a range of options including smaller and open plan homes that they would be able to access in other areas.
"In regular discussions with the region's local councils and their planning teams, it is recognised that small town planning processes require an immediate review by the state government to support further development of well-placed medium-density housing."
Mr Sounness said the housing document also acknowledged historical concern regarding medium-density housing in the area but said the focus needed to be on the opportunities a mixed housing offer provided.
"We're proud of the character of our region's towns and preservation of our area is a priority. With effective planning processes, new medium-density housing developments should result in only subtle changes to the town streetscapes that we know and are very fond of," he said.
For more information on medium-density housing in the WSM and the Housing Blueprint, visit https://www.wda.org.au/housing.
