Victorian autumn firewood collection season ends Midnight June 30

Updated June 28 2022 - 8:30am, first published 6:00am
FIREWOOD: People who collect firewood outside designated firewood collection areas or take more than the maximum allowable amounts can face fines of $727. Picture: FILE

Individuals will be unable to collect firewood from designated collection areas from midnight June 30 when the autumn firewood collection season ends.

