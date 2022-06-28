Individuals will be unable to collect firewood from designated collection areas from midnight June 30 when the autumn firewood collection season ends.
Forest Fire Management Victoria forest planning team leader Amy Groch said firewood collection areas would reopen on September 1.
"The new restrictions prioritise firewood for local communities, and we have had a positive response from residents about the new changes," she said.
"Our officers have been visiting designated firewood collection areas, educating people about the new rules and the importance of ensuring firewood is managed responsibly."
Ms Groch said individuals should only take firewood from designated firewood collection areas.
"Firewood should only be taken during approved autumn and spring collection seasons, from March 1 to June 30 and from September 1 to November 30," she said.
People who collect firewood outside designated firewood collection areas or take more than the maximum allowable amounts can face fines of $727.
Individuals interested in learning more can visit: ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood/energy-concession-and-support.
