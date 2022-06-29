Intensive care beds at the Wimmera Base Hospital have had to be reduced due to high demand and staffing issues across the Grampians Health network.
Grampians Health acting chief executive Ben Kelly said the reduction, from five operational intensive care beds to three, was expected to last until the end of the winter flu season.
"We are not alone in experiencing these pressures, which we are seeing impact health services across the state," he said.
"As long as COVID-19 and the flu continue to circulate in our community, we anticipate that our staff availability will continue to be challenged due to staff illness and staff caring for their family members.
"Our staff are members of our community too."
Mr Kelly's statements come after Grampians Health was subject to criticism from Lowan member Emma Kealy, who said the intensive care bed reduction was part of wider issues plaguing the health service.
Grampians Health was created in 2021 with the merger of Wimmera Health Care Group, Ballarat Health Services, Edenhope and District Memorial Hospital and Stawell Regional Health.
"The community was promised that Grampians Health would be a solution to workforce and service pressures locally, but we are continuing to see more and more shortages and service reductions," she said.
"The formation of Grampians Health was meant to generate a service conduit between the four original agencies to improve and expand health services in much of western Victoria, but we are yet to see that come to fruition. In fact, we're seeing the opposite."
This comes after the health service issued a statement on Tuesday, June 21, urging community members to consult with a GP for non-urgent conditions before coming into the emergency department, to ease pressure on the system.
Mr Kelly said the Wimmera Base Hospital had only ever been funded for four intensive care beds, not five, and said the number of beds at the hospital was under review on the basis of staff availability and acuity.
"Our records show that the Wimmera Base Hospital ICU has never been funded for five operational intensive care beds; our capacity when staffing allows is up to four patients depending on demand and acuity, noting our spaces have been adjusted to allow for COVID-safe protocols," he said.
"We continue to have strategies in place to manage staffing challenges and acute demand by partnering with fellow healthcare providers across the region. Should we require additional support, our ICU capacity will be supplemented through this network, including but not limited to our Grampians Health campuses.
"We are looking forward to improving ICU capacity when our staffing availability allows, like all health services across the state our workforce challenges at all Grampians Health campuses are ongoing."
