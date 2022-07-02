The Wimmera Mail-Times

Wimmera Field Days returns with Innovations agtech event

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 2 2022 - 6:00am
MACHINERY: Henry Kinsman, 11, at the Wimmera Machinery Field Days in 2017. Picture: FILE

AFTER being on hold for more than two years the team at Wimmera Machinery Field Days is back in action with a new event designed to expose farmers to the cutting edge of on-farm technology.

