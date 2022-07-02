AFTER being on hold for more than two years the team at Wimmera Machinery Field Days is back in action with a new event designed to expose farmers to the cutting edge of on-farm technology.
Wimmera Machinery Field Days Innovations is a new event to be held on Wednesday, July 6, in which the event's usual exhibitors are invited to showcase their latest innovations in a compact format.
Field Days vice-president Tim Rethus said organisers behind the event were looking to help farmers "catch up" with some of the tech they may have missed while the event was on hiatus.
"We have been off for two years and the exhibitors have released a lot of new products, we haven't had an opportunity to show farmers, and there hasn't been an opportunity for farmers to catch up and share ideas," he said.
"We chose one of the worst days we could find, around mid-winter, where nobody could really do anything outside, and get them all together in our pavilion.
"It is all about what technologies are there to show off and to get the conversations going."
Mr Rethus said the format also worked well with the supply chain issues affecting the agricultural machinery industry.
"With COVID and all of the supply disruptions, this format works really well, because we can't afford to have 40 tractors there, because most of the guys do not have 40 tractors to sell. We are really talking about the cutting-edge stuff that they are out demoing," he said.
"I believe there is some new harvester technology, some new software updates on equipment too and some sprayer technology come to mind.
"We have given them a very explicit brief and they have a very small footprint they can display in."
This comes after both the 2021 and 2022 field days were cancelled due to COVID disruptions.
Mr Rethus said the innovations event would also provide an opportunity for farmers to have a much-needed catch up.
"The key word is social. It is going to be about getting in there amongst the sites, talking to the guys, bumping into your mates and having a talk to them about what you saw," he said.
"I think it has been really tough on a lot of people. Being able to have a reason for the community to catch up will be really good. I think it will be really good for mental health.
"I think it is important for everyone to come down and support it. If it is a big success we might roll it out in the future."
The free event will be held on Wednesday, June 8 at the Wimmera Events Centre in Longerenong.
For more information, visit the Wimmera Machinery Field Days Facebook page.
