JRS Workshop opens new arts space on Firebrace Street

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 1 2022 - 7:00am
ARTWORK: JRS workshop participants Kim Graham (left), Leanne Smith and Amy Benbow. Picture: ALEX DALZIEL

PARTICIPANTS at a Horsham all-abilities art workshop are enjoying a remarkable new space that was officially opened as part of the Art Is... festival.

