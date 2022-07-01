PARTICIPANTS at a Horsham all-abilities art workshop are enjoying a remarkable new space that was officially opened as part of the Art Is... festival.
JRS Workshop, which among other activities provides all-abilities art classes to the community, has found a new home at the bottom end of Firebrace Street, allowing for an expanded range of activities.
The workshop's managing director Shaine Hobbs said activities included painting, sewing, mosaic, woodworking, leadlighting and glassworking.
"We have moved down here to a bigger space because we needed it," Ms Hobbs said.
"It is crazy. We come in, some of them do their homework for the first hour, and then we start making stuff.
"We are not just about the art, we are all about living and helping each other. Building a really good community."
Established in December 2021, JRS Workshop was a continuation of earlier all-abilities art groups in Horsham.
Beyond providing a space for participants to get creative and hang out, the workshop also operates a community garden alongside Horsham's Salvation Army, which teaches participants how to be sustainable and grow their own fruit and vegetables.
"It is about inclusion. Some of them can't afford fruit and veg so why not grow it? We are building garden beds in their backyards and they are growing at home so we can all share with each other," Ms Hobbs said.
"It is a family environment, and that is what I wanted. I didn't want it to be too clinical or like a TAFE.
"That is something we get from people when they walk in, is just how homey it feels. I want to keep that."
Participant Kim Graham said she enjoyed coming to the workshop to channel her emotions through art.
"The first time that I came here, I was angry and I wanted to hit people, but now I have a good sense of peace because I have everybody to help me," Ms Graham said.
She said she most enjoyed working with clay, due to its tactile nature.
"I like using clay where I can mold it, squeeze it through my fingers and if it is not right give it a bash with anything I can find, like the old rolling pin," Ms Graham said.
As part of Horsham's Art Is... festival, the workshop officially opened its new space on Firebrace street, an event which saw dancers from the Centre for Participation and musicians perform in the new space.
The group has also provided a display of tactile artwork which will feature in the foyer of the Uniting Wimmera building on 185 Baillie Street.
