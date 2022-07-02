The Wimmera Mail-Times

Victorian Masters Squash tournament returns to Horsham on July 16 to 18

July 2 2022 - 2:00am
MASTERS: Horsham Squash Club members John ODwyer, Kevin McDonald and Launa Schilling are hoping to play the Victorian Masters tournament in Horsham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

AFTER a three-year hiatus, Horsham has won back the rights to host the Victorian Masters Squash Association championships on July 16 to 18.

