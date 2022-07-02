AFTER a three-year hiatus, Horsham has won back the rights to host the Victorian Masters Squash Association championships on July 16 to 18.
Some of the country's most talented players will contest the open championships, with a mix of Victorian, New South Wales, Tasmanian, ACT and South Australian competitors due to visit the town.
Horsham Squash Club president Tim Hopper said since the club learned it had won the rights to the championships back, there had been significant interest from across the region.
"This will be the third time we have hosted the tournament and it has been a big winner for our small club each time," Hopper said.
"We compete against bigger clubs like Ballarat, Bendigo and Shepparton, so it is a good result for our hard working committee."
Hopper said Horsham Rural City Council support had also played an important part in attracting the tournament.
"They helped with negotiations for the event and a recent HRCC grant ensured we were able to complete our LED lighting program by finishing the final two courts," Hopper said.
Victorian Masters Squash Association chair Lou Morsch said he was please to return for the winter championships in Horsham.
"Our players often talk about how much they enjoy playing in Horsham and how welcome they felt," Morsch said.
"We are expecting good numbers with entries because after missing almost two years of play, everyone has been really keen to get back into competition."
The Horsham club has six climate-controlled courts, including two glass backed show courts and four recently refurbished courts.
Entries for the tournament close on July 7. Masters squash is open to players 30 years and up for women and 35 years and up for men.
