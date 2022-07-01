The Wimmera Mail-Times

Hindmarsh Shire Council will host a free film making course

July 1 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FILM: Hindmarsh Shire Council will be hosting a session between July 2 and July 3 and West Wimmera Shire Council will host a session on July 4. Picture: FILE

Wimmera residents can show off their creative sparks this weekend with a free film making course.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.