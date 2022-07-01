Wimmera residents can show off their creative sparks this weekend with a free film making course.
Hindmarsh Shire Council leaders will host a free smartphone video-making session between July 2 and July 3 from 10am to 5pm at Dimboola Imaginarium 7-9 Lochiel Street.
Advertisement
Individuals will learn about mobile phone video creation, storytelling, lighting and editing.
Patrons can also learn how to record useable sound and how to upload videos onto websites such as YouTube, Instagram and Tik Tok.
Attendees will receive feedback throughout the workshop on the films they have created.
Participants can watch a few selected short films from the St Kilda Short Film Festival's mini-touring program.
People will also have the chance to share their films with family, and friends in a community screening event.
More News:
West Wimmera Shire Council will also host the same event at Neighbourhood House, 50-52 Commercial Street, on July 4 from 10am to 5pm.
People interested in the event can visit: smartphonestories.com/workshops.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.