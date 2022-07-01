School holidays mean lots of quality time with a couple of my favourite patients.
While my teens have been busy reading rosters and getting to their part time jobs on time, I've been able to duck off to Ballarat again to see how mum's coping with her radiation treatments for that nasty growth on her spine.
My mum is smashing it out of the park of course.
There is increased pain, but as the doctor says, that means the treatment is working, so mum is managing okay.
Not willing to sit and grow fat, mum has altered her routine for in hospital, and works in as many laps of the ward as is seemly for an 80-year-old cancer patient who has 'falls risk' emblazoned on the door of her suite.
Worried about her plants during the recent frosts, and missing the garden that keeps her fit, along with all her friends and other activities, my mum cannot wait to be released.
So, there's only one more trip to St. John of God for me, to bring mum back home, past all the eye-wateringly high diesel prices.
For that reason, my second patient and I chose to take his petrol-powered vehicle to Warrnambool to have his wound checked.
Just about the time I was getting mum off to hospital, my spouse fractured the index finger on his left hand, breaking it into four pieces by slamming it into a tree trunk on a vintage trail bike with no bark busters.
A fabulous surgeon in Warrnambool wired Kym back together, even saving his very smashed up fingernail.
In a cast, my left-hander husband remained chipper, until he also developed Covid-19 and a mild dose of cranky cabin fever.
Being winged is one thing but feeling crook and forced to quarantine at home is next level frustrating for a busy man.
I couldn't help being glad we'd cut wood the weekend before!
Vamoosing the plaster cast and downsizing the splint seemed a good excuse for lunch in Warrnambool and the drive over was utterly gorgeous; low cloud, mountain views and a thick smattering of snow white new lambs.
Now, if only my teenager would finish that series of antibiotics before complaining about her tonsillitis flaring up, I could relax.
