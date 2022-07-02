The Wimmera Mail-Times

Burras outlast Roos, Rats overrun Tigers | WFNL R11

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated July 3 2022 - 2:31am, first published July 2 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Freezing, windy conditions across the Wimmera meant players had to battle the elements as much as their opponents in the first part of round 11 in the Wimmera Football Netball League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.