Burras outlast Roos, Rats overrun Tigers | WFNL R11

Freezing, windy conditions across the Wimmera meant players had to battle the elements as much as their opponents in the first part of round 11 in the Wimmera Football Netball League.
Minyip-Murtoa have seen off a challenge from fellow premiership contenders Dimboola in a see-sawing affair at Minyip.
It was the Roos who were on top early, booting three goals to none with the wind in the opening term.
Dimboola held onto its slim lead in the second quarter, going into the main break up by seven points.
In the third, the Burras began to gain momentum, kicking three goals to two, ensuring scores were level at three quarter time.
The final quarter saw the Burras outlast the Roos, and kick four goals to one, although the Burras missed several chances to put the result beyond doubt throughout the term.
Reigning Toohey medalist Kieran Delahunty, Will Holmes and Luke Fisher starred for the home side, while Harper Harradine, Billy Hayes and Michael Bowden pushed the Burras for all they had.
In Beulah, the Giants finally put an end to their form slump with a 17-point win over the Warrack Eagles.
However, the Eagles lead early; kicking 5.2 (32) to 2.1 (13) in the first term, before a six-goal to one second quarter saw the Giants storm ahead.
Both sides managed two goals apiece in a riveting third quarter, before the Giants had the better of the final term to kick away to a 13.14 (92) to 11.9 (75) victory.
Luke Mahony (four goals), Sam White and Josh Webster stood tall for the Giants, while former AFL player Kyle Cheney amd young guns Daniel Bell and Charlie Penny soared for the Eagles.
It's the Giants first win since round two and a boost of confidence ahead of the Giants round thirteen clash with the reigning minor-premiers.
Elsewhere, Ararat has returned home from Nhill with four points after dispatching the bottom-placed Tigers by 87-points.
The table-topping Rats never looked in trouble, booting six goals to two in the opening term and eight in the third to remove any semblance of doubt.
Riley Taylor, Jacob Bates and Liam Cavanagh were the pick of the Rats, while Matt Kennedy, Liam Albrecht and Darcy Honeyman showed the Tiger spirit, never giving in even as the margin grew.
Nicholas Oliver bagged five goals in another superb contribution for Ararat, while Tim Bone was the only multiple goal scorer for Nhill.
In the netball, Dimboola notched a comfortable, ten-point win over Minyip-Murtoa, to continue its excellent form.
The Roos lead at every stage of the match, to record a 40-30 victory, with Holly Ross and Olivia Jorgensen starring for the visitors.
The win is a reverasl of the two sides round two clash, and puts the Roos within touching distance of locking in a finals position.
Meanwhile, the Southern Mallee Giants and Warrack Eagles played out a thriller at Beulah, with the Giants emerging victorious by just three points.
The home side was on top early, heading to the first break with a 4-point buffer, 14-10, before the Eagles stifled their momentum and hit back to lead by one point at half time, 21-22.
An arm wrestle ensued in the third term, as the ball rocketed back and forth, with the Giants ultimately inching ahead, 34-33.
Going into the final term there was just one point seperating the two sides, and everything on the line as the Giants looked to cement their position on the ladder, and the Eagles had a chance to continue their season's resurgence.
The Horsham Demons and Horsham Saints are yet to play in both senior football and A Grade netball.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
