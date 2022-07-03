POLICE have charged a man in relation to a 2021 collision on Stawell Road that resulted in two deaths.
The 53-year-old man has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and three counts of dangerous driving causing serious injury.
The charges follow a three-vehicle collision on Stawell Road, near the intersection of Williams Road, at about 2.40pm on October 8, 2021.
It has been alleged a cement truck was travelling north when it collided with a Hyundai SUV, which then collided with a Holden utility.
A 79-year-old woman who was travelling in the Hyundai died at the scene.
A 78-year-old female passenger in the Hyundai was taken to hospital following the collision but died days alter.
Two other women in the Hyundai and the driver of the Holden were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The Horsham man has been bailed to appear before the Horsham Magistrates' Court on July 4.
