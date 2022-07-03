The Wimmera Mail-Times

Man charged over three vehicle fatal collision on Stawell Road in 2021

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated July 4 2022 - 5:52am, first published July 3 2022 - 11:30pm
CHARGES: A Horsham man will appear at Horsham Magistrates' Court on July 4 following a three vehicle fatal collision in 2021. Picture: FILE

POLICE have charged a man in relation to a 2021 collision on Stawell Road that resulted in two deaths.

