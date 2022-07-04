A Stawell woman's morning shower has been interrupted in the best way imaginable - by the revelation she scored $580,000 in the weekend's TattsLotto draw.
The Wimmera resident held one of the nine division one winning entries nationally in TattsLotto on Saturday July 2 and has won $580,525.35.
When asked how she planned to enjoy her good fortune, the Victorian mother shared it would help her family and allow her to go on a caravan odyssey around Australia.
"Oh wow, that's lovely," she rejoiced after she found out.
"I was coming out of the shower, and all I heard was my husband say, 'Are you joking? Is this a joke?' I wasn't sure what who he was talking to, so I ran out of the shower to find out.
"I've now come out and you're telling me I've won $580,000?! What a wonderful way to start my Monday morning.
"My husband I have played these lottery numbers for a long time now, so it feels so surreal to have won division one.
"It will take a while to sink in!"
Her winning marked 12-game entry was purchased at Stawell Lotto, 105 Main Street, Stawell.
Stawell Lotto owner Samantha Russell said she couldn't be happier to see a local customer win division one.
"This is such wonderful news for the Wimmera community, and we're so excited for the winner," she exclaimed.
"We took over ownership of the outlet only a month ago, so this is our first division one winning entry - it's the first to many more.
"Congratulations to the winner and we wish her all the best with her exciting bounty."
The winning numbers in TattsLotto draw 4273 on 2 July 2022 were 17,15, 10, 42, 31 and 37, while the supplementary numbers were 7 and 11.
