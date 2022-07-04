The Wimmera Mail-Times

Stawell woman showered with $580,000 TattsLotto win

July 4 2022 - 7:00am
EXCITING TIMES: Stawell Lotto's Jane Johnston and Samantha Russell were ecstatic to hear someone won from purchasing a ticket from their shop. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A Stawell woman's morning shower has been interrupted in the best way imaginable - by the revelation she scored $580,000 in the weekend's TattsLotto draw.

