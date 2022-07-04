Back to Bomberland: Noradjuha-Quantong set for a big 25th birthday bash

Noradjua-Quantong are preparing to host a special day of celebration to commerate 25 years since the merger of the Noradjuha Grass Parrots and the Quantong Bombers.
The celebration also marks the first 'Back to Bomberland' event, which Treacy said the club hoped would become an annual tradition.
The event is set to take place alongside the Bombers' round 12 clash with Harrow-Balmoral.
Bombers president Matt Treacy said it was a day to celebrate everything that made the club special.
"Any time we can get past players, committee members and anyone like that back to celebrate where the club's come from where and where it is at the moment, that's the beauty of it," Treacy said.
"25 years is a fair achievement... where we are the moment, the club's probably the healthiest its ever been."
During the festivities, the club will announce it's Team of the Quarter Century, picking out the top netballers and footballers to play for the club since its merger.
Treacy said a number of players had already said they'd be returning for the event.
"From the feedback we're getting, so far I think we've got about 100 past-players already saying they'll be attending," Treacy said.
Alongside the 25th anniversary of the 1997 merger, the club is also celebrating the 10 year anniversaries on a handful of premierships.
The reunions include the 2012 A and B Grade senior netball flags, as well as the Under 17 netball and Under 14 football premierships from that year.
Since the merger, the Bombers have built a successful culture and become one of the powerhouses of the Horsham District League, across both netball and football.
"It's been a slow build up for us, but there's been a lot of success, particularly in the netball and the junior football," Treacy said.
However, there is one item left on on the Bombers' bucket list that has eluded them.
"We haven't won a senior flag, and we know that," Treacy said.
"We're always striving for that, but as far as the club's sitting right now, it's been a process but we're set up really well."
Treacy said he was especially proud of how inviting the club could be.
"It's a very family-friendly club, I know myself when I walked in the door, you just felt welcomed," Treacy said.
"That's really what we want, we want to make sure that's what people are feeling when they come and join us."
The celebration will be the first in a new annual tradition at the Bombers, according to Treacy.
"We're not just celebrating the 25th year anniversary... early in the year we thought as a club that we should do something every year on one round," Treacy said.
"A 'Back to Bomberland' day to try and get players, past members, supporters, everyone back and coming to see us."
The club welcomed anyone who wanted to come along, Treacy said.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
