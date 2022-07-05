Horsham Physiotherapy open for business

A team of physiotherapists at Grampians Health's Horsham campus is on hand and ready to help with injuries.
The easing of COVID restrictions means the Wimmera community can return to face-to-face consultations and the physiotherapy team is keen to help. Physiotherapy Manager at the Horsham campus Ben Wiessner said clients would be delighted with the shorter waiting lists.
"Prior to COVID, there were substantial waiting lists to secure our services but we are virtually starting afresh now so people don't have to wait as long as they used to," Mr Wiessner said.
"Throughout COVID, many clients have found telehealth a great option, particularly those who have to travel long distances," he said
"The Physiotherapy department is able to provide both face to face and telehealth options."
Mr Wiessner reminded the community that referrals were not needed to make an appointment.
"If you've suffered an injury, you only need to make a phone call to get an appointment and we can look after you from there," he said.
"Consultations only have a minimal fee, so the cost is a maximum of $15.60 - even less if you've got a concession card."
To make an appointment to see a physiotherapist or other allied health services at Grampians Health's Arapiles building, phone reception on 5381 9289.
