Thirty-three of my closest friends

Never feeling normal unless channeling all of my energies into my latest challenge, I invited 33 young adults to spend one night with our family during the school holidays - all at once of course!
Not as random as it sounds, this stopover at our place was a part of our eldest daughter Katianna's 'Res' Road Trip'.
When your student residence shuts down for a couple of weeks mid-year, the obvious solution is to camp out on the couch at the home of one of your closest friends - and why not take all your other closest friends with you?
Moving in a conga line of seven cars and travelling to a different regional center each day, with all of your available housemates, seems the obvious way to increase the fun factor.
Luckily, we have at least three couches for crashing on at our place, so only 30 twenty-somethings had to find a patch of floor they like the look of.
Although our live-in teens weren't too keen on giving up their rooms, Kym and I moved out to the caravan for the night - apparently opening-up a much-needed secluded corner for the biggest snorer of the pack - which was appreciated by the sleep deprived students.
Naturally, I spent a week making sure I had enough food for teatime, supper and breakfast. Mission accomplished, and we're still living on leftovers.
It was terrifying trying to impress, as I certainly didn't want to embarrass Katianna.
We put on a huge bonfire, kept the hot water coming for showers and sent them away smiling, so I think we did okay.
A house full of energetic, interesting and grateful twenty-somethings turns out to be terrific.
The two-hour clean-up and collapse after they left was necessary, but then I just missed them - for days!
Having so much laughter, clever and cheeky conversation, friendship and activity, around the house was addictive.
Obviously, a constant carpet of live in tertiary students would be impractical, but gee, it was fun while it lasted.
While around town, our visitors climbed mountains, soaked up views, walked the streets and left loving Horsham.
As I keep munching on leftover vegan jubes, dairy free pear crumble and vegetarian sausages, I'll remember the special new friends we helped introduce to our town.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
