Friday, July 15
Stawell
Individuals can enjoy an open mic Take the Stage music event at the Stawell Golf Club from 7pm - 10pm. The event will be hosted by Stawell Performing Arts Company. Patrons will need to pay $5 for entry and children under 10 can enter the event for free. People interested in learning more about the event can visit: facebook.com/StawellPerformingArtsCompany.
Sunday, July 15
Horsham
Horsham Library will be hosting a Storytime event for children from 10.30am - 11am. The event is an opportunity to develop listening and interactive skills for children. The gathering will introduce pre-school children to the joys of books and include readings of various stories. People interested in learning more about the event can call: 53825707.
Saturday, July 16
Goroke
A Goroke Kinder Mega draw event will happen at Goroke Town Hall at 7pm. Food, drinks and live music will be at the event and all proceeds will go towards playground upgrades for Goroke Kindergarten. Tickets for the event will cost $50. People interested in the event can contact Kaddie Cother on 0439 016 638 or Liz Hage on 0427 332 020 to purchase tickets.
Saturday, July 16
Great Western
Best Wine's will host a wine night from 5.30pm - 8.30pm at Best's Wines Cellar Door, 111 Bests Road, Great Western. Patrons will enjoy a wide variety of wines and be able to choose from a wide variety of food on offer. Tickets for the event will cost $30. People interested in learning more information about the event can visit: bestswines.com/where-to-stay-in-great-western/.
Sunday, July 17
Horsham
Individuals can enjoy a Zumba class at 37 McPherson Street from 3.30pm - 4.30pm. Patrons will enjoy a mixture of low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party. Tickets for the event will cost $10. People interested in the event can visit: allevents.in/horsham/zumba%C2%AE-pop-up-class/200022867813853.
Saturday, July 22
Horsham
Musician Amy Shark will perform at Horsham Town Hall at 8pm. Tickets for the event will cost $89.50 and bookings are limited. For more information people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/amy-shark-see-u-somewhere-australia-tour/.
Wednesday, August 27
Great Western
Wanderlust Glamping will host a glamping event at 36 Cemetery Rd, Great Western that will begin from 2pm. A tent is suitable for two to four people and patrons can camp for two nights or two days. People interested in learning more about the event can visit: wanderlustglamping.com.au/contact-bookings/.
