Horsham's female footballers have added to their brilliant home and away seasons by going deep into the Western Victorian Female Football League finals series.
The senior women's team have booked their place in the grand final with a barnstorming performance to knock off the Hamilton Kangaroos in Mortlake.
Horsham had the best of a tough game, but the Roos made them work for it - matching Horsham's intent early in the second half.
Scores were level at three quarter time, but it was the Demons who held their nerve to kick the only goal of the quarter.
The day was won by confident performances from Lauren Sykes, Paige Glover and Jessica Cannane, while Ema Iredell, Erin Mellington and Jedah Huf were also fantastic in the win.
Iredell, Glover, Jess Ballinger and Caitlin Story booted the goals that saw the Demons home.
Horsham has earned a week off, and will face the winner of the preliminary final between the Kangaroos and South Warrnambool, to be played on Sunday, July 17.
The grand final will take place the week after, on Sunday, July 25.
Meanwhile, Horsham's Under-18 girls side lost its qualifying final against South Warrnambool, 2.2 (14) to 4.8 (32), but have a double chance thanks to finishing on top of the regular season ladder.
The Demons gave a spirited performance and were down by just two points at the final change, but ran out of legs in the final quarter.
Leading from the front for Horsham were Jedah Huf, Olivia Brilliant and Paige Glover, with Amy Milbourne and Tatiarna Nelson kicking Horsham's two goals.
Greta Arnel, Ailish Heard and Tess Jones weren't far behind with impressive contributions of their own.
The girls now face Warrnambool Blues in a preliminary final at 12pm on Sunday, July 17 at Tyrendarra Football Netball Club.
