A West Wimmera beekeeper has shared his concern over a mite that is affecting Australia's honey industry.
Warren Stanley said the Varroa mite could have a significant impact on the agricultural community in the Wimmera.
Mr Stanley said, while there no were reported incidents of the mite in Victoria, he was still being cautious because of a reported case in Newcastle late last month.
He said the Varroa mite killed honey bees and created other issues such as deformed wings.
"The Varroa mite hangs on bees like little hitchhikers, it shortens their lives and causes deaths from viral infections," he said.
Mr Stanley said Australian honey bees lacked any resistance to the mite.
"The Varroa mite is one of the greatest challenges facing the beekeeping world. The mite will have a devastating effect on other dependent agricultural industries and food resources," he said.
"The bee industry has had its ups and downs like any other industry, but the Varroa mite, otherwise known as the Varroa destructor is really serious."
Mr Stanley said the Varroa mite had impacted agricultural industries in both New Zealand and America.
"When they first got the mite, there was a decline in bee populations. This resulted in reduced pollination of fruits, vegetables, and almonds," he said.
"Unmanaged hives in trees can't survive with the mite. It has a severe impact on the pollination of vegetable gardens, dependent crops, and fruit trees."
Mr Stanley said treatment options used in New Zealand and America, to deal with the mite, were not approved in Australia.
"We have been doing a lot of research but we will know more in the next few weeks," he said.
"There is a test we have been doing to ensure that we don't have the mite. We will continue to test for the mite over the next few months."
Mr Stanley said the mite would cause financial strain on his business and he was closely monitoring the situation.
"If and when it comes it will have financial implications on the business as there will be extra expenses and time to manage the mite," he said.
"Managing the health of the bees to protect them from the mite, before it takes hold of a hive, will come at the cost of decreased honey production."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
