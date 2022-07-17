The Wimmera Mail-Times

Grampians Health workers thanked for care

Updated July 18 2022 - 1:56am, first published July 17 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caption: Robyn and Des Lardner hand out coffees to Wimmera Base Hospital Emergency nurses, from left, Lauren Van Hooydonk, John Ladlow, Evie Lo, Nikki Guitarte and Bec Purvis. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Retired Horsham business owners Des and Robyn Lardner have shown their gratitude to exceptional care from Grampians Health staff by shouting cups of coffee.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.