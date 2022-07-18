The Wimmera Mail-Times

New habitat for storm-affected wildlife

July 18 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TREE: Recovery Operations Manager in the DELWP Grampians Region Chris Arnold said about 50 hollows had been created as part of an initial trial. Picture: FILE

Hollows carved into trees could soon become home to species like the greater glider, brush-tail phascogale and Red-browed tree creeper.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.