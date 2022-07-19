HORSHAM Rotarians are coming together to support flood victims in northern New South Wales, and are asking for the community to donate supplies.
A committee has been formed between Horsham's two Rotary clubs for the project, which will see critical supplies brought up north to Lismore and distributed to those in need.
Advertisement
Horsham bus operator and Rotarian Dale McIntyre has offered an old bus, which was set to be removed from service, to Horsham Rotary for an excursion to Lismore on July 25.
Mr McIntyre said he was inspired by a similar effort from the Rotary club of Alfredton.
READ MORE:
Alfredton Rotary drove a bus to the flood-affected region to be used a temporary accommodation for victims, bringing along supplies for the 1700km trip.
The Rotarians returned with stories about how much more is needed for the flood victims.
Rotarian Kathy Rivett, one of the passengers on the trip said people in the region were in desperate need of household items.
"Imagine if you left your home at a moment's notice and returned to find everything in your home destroyed," she said.
OTHER NEWS:
Horsham's Rotarians are now collecting items from people wanting to assist. Local businesses are also coming forward with offers of goods. The Committee has stressed that all goods must be new.
Anyone wanting to donate new household goods can be assured that they will be delivered directly to those flood victims in need, many who are living in cars, tents and homes without walls.
Such goods include; cleaning supplies and products, mold spray packs, rubber drainage mats, power tools, nails, screws, zip ties, Bunnings vouchers and pet food, among others.
Donated goods can be dropped off at the Horsham Plaza Management Office during business hours.
For more information, call Geoff Eagle on 0428 433 657, or Phil Lohrey on 0408 504 633.
Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.