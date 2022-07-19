The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham electronic gambling losses for May total $847,011

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 19 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAMBLING: Advocacy group Alliance for Gambling Reform says more than $66 billion has been lost across Victoria in the 30 years since pokies were first introduced in the state. Picture: FILE

Horsham's monthly pokies expenditure has decreased in May by more than $100,000, new data has revealed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.