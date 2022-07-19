Police investigate late night assault at weekend

HORSHAM Police is investigating an assault that occurred at the Royal Hotel on Sunday July 17, 2022, at approximately 1.30am.
The victim attended the males bathroom when he was attacked from behind.
Any witnesses or persons with information are requested to contact First Constable Paul Winfield at the Horsham Police Station on 0353829200.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
