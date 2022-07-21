A former Horsham Rural City councillor has lamented how a community piano has impacted the municipality.
Former Horsham mayor Mark Radford said Horsham's community piano had encouraged numerous individuals to play the instrument.
Advertisement
Read More:
Mr Radford said the piano was originally left in Horsham Art Gallery in 2014 before he enquired if it could used as a community asset.
"The piano was sitting in a cupboard and was not being used. So when it came to the re-development of the art gallery they had to do something with the piano," he said.
Mr Raford said Horsham's Salvation Army Officers and Natimuk Men's shed then applied for a restoration grant from Horsham Rural City Council to make it suitable for community use.
"They applied for a community grant and were successful. They made the piano portable so it could be easily shifted," he said.
More News:
Engineer Ian Antonoff said he had fixed numerous issues the piano had and also had given it some fresh paint.
"The piano is on large wheels and can be shifted for various community events. But the sheer weight of the piano has caused some issues," he said.
Mr Radford said he was happy to have the piano back for residents and tourists to play.
"It holds its tune very well considering it can be moved around and does encounter a few bumps here and there," he said.
"I hope people will continue enjoying it for many years to come."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.