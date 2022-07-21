Bombers name Teams of the Quarter Century | PHOTOS

The Bombers' Team of the Quarter Centre's attack is lead by shooter Shannon Couch, who is still going strong; coming runner-up for the Bombers' A Grade Best and Fairest in 2021. Couch is a dual premiership player, having played in the Bombers' 2011 and 2012 A Grade flags. Couch is joined in attack by 2013 club A Grade Best and Fairest, Hayley McDonald in goal attack, who has also come runner-up for the award in 2011, 2012 and 2014. McDonald also took home the 2011 and 2012 Under 17 awards, playing across junior and A Grade games. Similarly, wing attack Abbie Avery won the Under 17 Best and Fairest award in 2009, a year after becoming a premiership player as part of the Bombers' flag in 2008.

