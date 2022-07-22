Advertisement
Saturday, July 22
Horsham
Musician Amy Shark will perform at Horsham Town Hall at 8pm. Tickets for the event will cost $89.50 and bookings are limited. For more information, people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/amy-shark-see-u-somewhere-australia-tour/.
Saturday, July 23
Horsham
Musician Joe Creighton will perform at 71 Pynsent Street at 8pm. Mr Creighton is, without doubt, Australia's most formidable and respected bass player and has worked for artists such as John Farnham, Olivia Newton-John, Kylie Minogue, and currently The Black Sorrows. People interested in the event can call: 03 53829555.
Saturday, July 23
Horsham
One of Wimmera's favorite local rock and roll bands Hard Face Nanna, will perform live at the Vic Hotel at 8.30pm. People interested in the event can contact: +61 3 5382 1162.
Saturday, July 23
Horsham
Wimmera Pride Project welcomes all LGBTIQ+ members and allies to a Pride Night at 67 Wilson Street at 7.30pm. Get ready for a night full of music, dancing, drinks, and fabulous, sensational drag performances by Isis Avis Loren and Max Drag Queen! Tickets will cost $20. People interested in the event can visit: trybooking.com/BZPWI.
Sunday, July 17
Nhill
Individuals can enjoy a parkrun event at the Nhill Swamp and Wildlife Reserve at 8am. The event is a free, weekly, timed 5-kilometre walk, jog, and run. People interested in learning more about the event can visit: rustbelt.com.au/events-calendar/day?date=2022-10-22.
Saturday, August 12
Stawell
Musician Geoff Achison will perform at Diamond house restaurant and motor inn at 8pm. Tickets for the event will cost $20. People interested in buying tickets can call: (03) 5358 3366.
Saturday, August 27
Great Western
Wanderlust Glamping will host a glamping event at 36 Cemetery Rd, Great Western that will begin at 2 pm. A tent is suitable for two to four people and patrons can camp for two nights or two days. People interested in learning more about the event can visit: wanderlustglamping.com.au/contact-bookings/.
Saturday, August 27
Kaniva
The Commercial Hotel will host a Hypnotic Comedy show at 7.30pm. Come for a night where you will see amazing volunteers demonstrate the power of their unconscious mind in displays of hilarity and mayhem. For more information people can visit: westwimmera.vic.gov.au/Events/Events-Calendar/Hypnosis-Comedy-Show.
