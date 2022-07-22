The centre of Dimboola will be transformed into a winter wonderland, as the town prepares to celebrate Christmas early.
Dimboola's Tower Park, which is under construction on the corner of Lloyd and Lochiel streets, will receive a soft opening for the town's Christmas in July event, which will raise money to complete and maintain the public space.
Tower Park sits a the site of the old Dimboola Hotel, which burned down in 2014.
In 2021, Dimboola Arts Inc and the Dimboola Town Committee collaborated to reactivate the space, by building a public square and erecting a tower in homage to the original hotel.
Dimboola Arts Inc - Jo Donnelly said the Christmas in July event would be the first time the space has been used by the public.
"When we designed the park, we designed it so that there was not going to be any seating underneath the pergolas so that we could have market stalls and exhibitions underneath those spaces," she said.
"It was really embraced well when we had markets a few years ago and people really wanted it again."
The Christmas in July event will feature market stalls arrayed in the new space, as well as Devonshire tea from Dimboola CWA, and a cake stall from Dimboola Lions Club.
In addition, The Dimboola Imaginarium will be offering mulled wine to attendees, and a renovated space at the rear of the Imaginarium will be open for food and drinks.
Ms Donnelly said whilst the would be used for the Christmas in July event, Tower Park would still not officially open to the public until later in the year.
Landscaping and a final round of named pavers were among some of the tasks the large volunteer workforce on the site still had to complete.
"We have had the plants on hold for a long time now, so we were really keen to get those in. We have sorted out drainage as well now," she said.
"People were really keen to see that near-finished product, so we made a call out to the community and got a lot done on the day."
Dimboola will host its Christmas in July event on Friday, July 29 from 5pm to 8pm.
