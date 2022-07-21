This scenic property measuring about 33 acres is ideal for those seeking a lifestyle escape with income options. Just 10 minutes from Horsham, the property includes a renovated family home with undercover alfresco, pizza oven and a solar-heated self-cleaning swimming pool. The home is lovely throughout with a modern kitchen, stylish bathroom, relaxing spa, timber floors and so much more. Excellent shedding consists of large hay (or machinery) sheds as well as two enclosed sheds. Further assets include horse yard, sheep yards and rainwater storage. Stock are watered via the GWM pipeline, the land is zoned for farming which includes a wide variety of uses and activities. Inspection will impress.

